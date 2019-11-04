Irish archbishop notes ‘nastiness and bitterness’ of Catholics on social media

Dublin’s archbishop has warned against the “nastiness and bitterness” of Catholics on social media, saying people will only be attracted to the Church if they encounter “people of joy.”

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin was speaking at a Mass Oct. 20 commemorating the canonization of John Henry Newman, the founder of what is now University College Dublin.

“Faith is always a seeking and Newman reminds us that that seeking continues, lifelong, in our own hearts and in our desire to understand the human project,” the archbishop said.

“Obstacles to faith arise when we somehow begin to feel that we definitively have all the answers and others are to be judged as outsiders, or on the other hand, when we fall into the temptation to indifference, not even asking the questions.” Read more

