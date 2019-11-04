Crowd goes wild for priest dancing with cheerleaders

A Florida priest has gone viral for busting out his dance moves. The Cardinal Gibbons High School’s cheerleaders and dance team were practicing for their homecoming performance during an assembly when the Rev. Ricardo Rivera, who works at the Fort Lauderdale school, joined them on the basketball court.

Rivera slowly walks toward the performers in his floor-length black robe before spinning around, as the beat on the remixed Darth Vader theme song drops, and dancing the routine with them, sans pompoms. The crowd goes wild.

Comedian Molusco first shared the video Oct. 26. NYC-based CBS correspondent David Begnaud then retweeted it to the tune of nearly 6,000 likes. Read more

