Royal Commission: Dead abuse perpetrators not liable

Monday, November 4th, 2019

Last week, the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and faith-based institutions announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with New Zealand Police, allowing incidents of abuse to be referred to police for investigation.

However, responding to Otago Daily Times questions, an inquiry spokeswoman confirmed the ability to refer alleged abuses to police would be limited to offenders who were still alive. Read more

