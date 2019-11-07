  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Stratford church’s Dr Seuss light party draws a large crowd

Thursday, November 7th, 2019

There were cats in the hats, Whos from Whoville and maybe even some green eggs and ham at the Dr Seuss-themed Light Party at the War Memorial Centre on Thursday night.

The light party was organised by Stratford’s MountainView Vineyard Church as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween. Continue reading

