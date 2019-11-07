How Royal Commission operates

The outgoing chair of the royal commission investigating abuse in state and faith-based care, Sir Anand Satyanand, says the witnesses appearing over the two weeks of public hearings represent the main issues the royal commission was investigating.

“At the end of the two-week period, the public will have a picture of what the Royal Commission has spent its time preparing for and they will have heard from 28 people, some of whom are very well-known New Zealanders.”

Moving forward, the Royal Commission will hold hearings every three months, or so. Those hearings will be in-depth and will look at the issues raised over the next fortnight, like court cases or abuse at specific institutions. Read more

