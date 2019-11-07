Marco Rubio calls for an ‘economics of the common good’

Senator Marco Rubio has called for “common good economics” ahead of a speech on Tuesday regarding Catholic social teaching and the dignity of work, noting the need for a new economic vision to respond to contemporary economic realities.

Speaking to CNA in an interview November 4, Senator Rubio (R-FL) said that there needs to be a renewed focus on the human orientation and ends of economic policy and growth, after decades of changes in both national and global market conditions.

“The economy should be at the service of the common good,” Rubio said. “It should work for us, not people for the economy.” Read more

