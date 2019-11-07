All of life should be journey toward God, pope says at memorial Mass

Jesus invites everyone to always go to him, which, Pope Francis said, also means no longer making life revolve around oneself.

“What direction is my journey going? Do I only try to make a good impression, to protect my position, my time and my space or do I go to the Lord?” he asked during a memorial Mass for the 13 cardinals and 147 bishops who died over the preceding year.

Celebrating Mass Nov. 4 in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope reflected in his homily on God’s will that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life and be raised on their last day.

In the day’s Gospel reading, Jesus says, “I will not reject anyone who comes to me.” Read more

