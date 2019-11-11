  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

‘Bone church’ forces us to stare mortality in the face

Monday, November 11th, 2019

The crypt chapel in the Church of Holy Mary of the Conception in Rome is composed completely of human bones, hanging lanterns and all.

While the chapel is some “weird Catholic stuff,” to say the least, it does present a pressing and unavoidable lesson: that our lives are short and that we are all going to die. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,