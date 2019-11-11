‘Bone church’ forces us to stare mortality in the face

Citing encyclicals from the church’s canon of social teachings for authority, Republican Senator, Marco Rubio last week outlined a political economy that he called “common-good capitalism.” Rubio argued from a basis in Catholic social teaching that businesses should be obliged “to act in the best interests of the workers and the country that made their Read more
When Catholic bishops threatened to deny Communion to then-presidential candidate John Kerry in 2004 over his abortion stance, the ensuing media frenzy was described as “haunting” the Democrat’s campaign for months. But this year, when Vice President Joe Biden was denied Communion at a Catholic church in South Carolina for roughly the same reasons, coverage Read more
Saying thank-you and showing your appreciation does more good than you may think. This benefit accrues both to the giver and recipient. Indeed, these types of expressions and acts are powerful forms of gratitude. Yet, while it may seem normal to be verbally appreciative at certain times and with specific people, there’s much more that Read more
I’m often weary these days. These are dark, painful times for our church and country. The White House is occupied by a president who demeans people with rhetoric and hurts those on the peripheries with cruel policies. A former cardinal of Washington, D.C., has been defrocked for sexual abuse. As a Catholic writer and commentator Read more