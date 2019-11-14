Movie Unplanned makes it over the line

More than 140 Wellingtonians had the chance to watch the true-life film Unplanned at the Brooklyn Penthouse cinema on the 11th of November.

Hosted by the Centre for Marriage and Family and the Reverence for Life Group, St Francis of Assisi, Ohariu, more than 71 tickets had to be pre-purchased to enable the screening to go ahead.

In attendance at the screening, as New Zealand debates its Abortion Law Reform bill, was National List MP Paulo Garcia.

Patricia Sison, Director for the Centre of Marriage and Family, said: “This film is a must-see for every person in New Zealand, male and female, to know the reality of abortion and what it involves.”

Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson, a former director of Planned Parenthood in America, who is the founder of ‘And Then There Were None’, a ministry that helps abortion clinic workers exit the industry.

Involved in 22,000 abortions, Abby is one day called to assist in an ultrasound-guided abortion at thirteen weeks gestation. What she saw led her to cross over to the Lifeline from being a passionate advocate for abortion to one of the most ardent prolife voices around the world.

Help Save Lives! To find out how to host a screening of the film for your community, visit Fan Force or buy the Unplanned DVD online and share it widely to people in your community.

As Paulo Garcia list MP so aptly put it after watching the film, “Even the smallest of efforts to show love and caring for others are never wasted. Let us do all we can for our most vulnerable…the unborn child and their mothers.”

Supplied: Patricia Alfonso-Sison

Centre for Marriage and Family

