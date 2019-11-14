  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Trump administration considers tying foreign aid to religious freedom

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

The Trump administration is considering tying foreign aid payments to how countries treat their religious minorities.

Politico first reported the plan, which is currently being drafted as an executive order, which President Trump has yet to see.

Critics argue the move is merely a political one, an effort to shore up support from evangelical Christians in advance of the 2020 election. And it could come with complications. Continue reading

