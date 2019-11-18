  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholic Church starts survey ‘to be prepared’ for abuse inquiry

Monday, November 18th, 2019

The Catholic Church is beginning its first-ever survey in New Zealand to get to grips with just how many priests abused how many children.

The Catholic liaison group Te Rōpū Tautoko chair Catherine Fyfe said the church “wanted to be prepared to respond quickly to requests when and if the Royal Commission requested information from us”. Read more

