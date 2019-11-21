Café aims to end homelessness

Merge on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd is a place of welcome for many, including those without homes. An aim, though, is to support them into living in homes.

Amid artwork and a library of donated books, people can sit at large tables and eat together, no matter whether they are working in the area, living on the margins or struggling with complex needs. Many who are "living rough" like to hang out in the courtyard.

