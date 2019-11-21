Bishop launches Live Simply cookbook

The Bishop of Salford has officially launched The Live Simply Book of Recipes and Tips which was written and produced by a group of dedicated volunteers in Oxford.

Last week, Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Wheatley, part of Corpus Christi Parish in Oxford, to help launch the book that had been created by the parishioners to help others to live and cook more simply.

“I hope all parishioners will enjoy cooking my leftover Rice and Veg on page 8 but they may prefer Fr Mervyn’s Spaghetti con salsa di pomodoro on page 7”, said Bishop John.

“Thank you for all you do to respond to the cry of the poor and the cry of the earth as we care for Our Common Home.”

The book, which has been months in the making, was spearheaded by Fr Mervyn who encouraged parishioners to send in their own recipes, particularly encouraging the use of leftovers and non-meat dishes.

The result is a book packed with wonderful recipes: soups and breads, a wide range of vegetarian savoury meals, some fish and meat dishes, and a collection of desserts and cakes. There are also useful tips on storing leftovers, freezing and defrosting.

To order copies – email: livesimplyrecipe@gmail.com to obtain payment details. Price £5 (+ P&P).

Source: Independent Catholic News

