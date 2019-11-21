  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Parliament groans under the weight of difficult social lawmaking

Thursday, November 21st, 2019

This government has had more knotty and divisive social issues to deal with than many others.

Within months of its first sitting, it was voting on not one, but two medicinal cannabis bills and things only became more complicated from there.

Euthanasia, abortion, and drug reform followed. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , , ,