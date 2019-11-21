  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pet service blesses all creatures great and small

Thursday, November 21st, 2019

The Nelson Cathedral pews made way for paws as a pet service welcomed all things bright and beautiful.

Dogs dominated the furry friends at the Sunday morning service where all animals were invited, but other four-legged friends included guinea pigs and cats.

The one hour of worship had a theme of animals with many hymns, prayers and readings being inclusive of the animal kingdom represented in the building. Continue reading

