Charity chiefs may investigate Westminster safeguarding

The Charity Commission is putting the safeguarding organisations of Catholic dioceses under the spotlight following growing concerns about the way they are managed.

This week it revealed to The Tablet that it is considering holding an inquiry into Westminster archdiocese, in the light of damaging evidence that has emerged about its handling of cases of child sexual abuse and its aftermath.

Details were revealed at the hearings of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) of survivors who felt they were unsympathetically treated by the diocese’s safeguarding team and their concerns not taken seriously. Continue reading

