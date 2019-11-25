Guilty doctor to continue practicing

Victims of a doctor found guilty of misconduct are appalled he will continue to practice.

Despite being found guilty of performing unjustified breast examinations, making comments about patients’ looks and raising inappropriate sexual issues with a 15-year-old, the doctor will not be suspended.

One victim described the Health Practitioner’s Tribunal decision as a slap in the face, and said it made a mockery of the women he offended against. Continue reading

