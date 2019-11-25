Guilty doctor to continue practicing

If you have to ask a Jesuit to straighten out your finances, you are in big trouble. Yet that is what Pope Francis has done. True, some of us can balance our chequebooks, but that is not our charism. In the late 1980s, I was handed the books by the director of a Jesuit think Read more
Recent political posturing over partnership visas and arranged marriages is a troubling distraction that derails the real, necessary debates we should be having over the many changes to immigration policy. Let’s take the recent changes aimed at limiting the ability of low-income migrant spouses to work here as an example. While these changes are aimed Read more
Chris Luxon has some explaining to do. He has been identified as an evangelical Christian, which, if you’ll pardon the religious cliché, covers a multitude of sins. That’s why I believe Chris Luxon owes New Zealanders a working definition of evangelical Christianity – and how he intends to practice it. A private matter? Well, that Read more
Pope Francis “seeks to shape a practical ecclesiology — a church capable of shaping the world,” Father J. Bryan Hehir told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington Nov. 12. Bryan Hehir, a professor of religion and public life at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, delivered an annual lecture sponsored by the Read more