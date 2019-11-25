  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
A church built a huge baby Jesus statue – Looks like Phil Collins

Monday, November 25th, 2019

A church in Zacatecas, Mexico, commissioned what it calls the largest statue of baby Jesus in the world.

This towering, nearly 22-foot statue of the Son of God that presides over the Parish of the Epiphany of the Lord looks like Phil Collins. Read more

