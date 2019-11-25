Salvation Army highlighting Christmas housing crisis

The Salvation launched its Christmas appeal, Monday, with a prediction that the need for transitional housing will increase by 35 per cent.

The Salvation Army says comparing Christmas 2018 with Christmas 2019, it expects an extra 600 people to be in its housing this Christmas.

1187 people were in its centres on Christmas Eve in 2018, said their national director of community ministries, Jono Bell.

He said the Army had predicted the rise by looking at the number of people continuing to live on the streets, in a car or in motels.

“For most of us, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, but for many others, it is another day without food or shelter and can be filled with stress and loneliness,” Bell said.

Bell said the Salvation Army is offering wraparound support to all who spend time in their facilities at Christmas.

“Throughout the year we help thousands of people with emergency food and housing, as well as budgeting sessions, social work and counselling.

“Christmas is a particularly tough time for many people who struggle without enough food or shelter, let alone gifts under the tree.”

The Salvation Army supports around 16,000 people or 5000 families at Christmas.

We provide over 1800 people with transitional housing during the Christmas season.

Almost 16,000 clients receive Christmas gifts.

Almost 15,000 receive Christmas hampers to help them put on Christmas dinner.

Between December and January, we provide almost 10,500 social work sessions to families and individuals.

