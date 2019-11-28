Kebab shop owner told to stop feeding homeless

A kebab shop owner who has been feeding homeless people on Sundays has been asked to stop by a local business association over concerns of anti-social behaviour.

Zuhaib Abbas Bangash has been feeding the homeless every Sunday from 5.30 pm at his West Auckland shop, Glen Eden Kebab, at Glenmall since November 3.

But the selfless act has been criticised by the Glen Eden Business Association, who Bangash says told him to stop.

Bangash moved to New Zealand eight years ago after he fled Pakistan from the tribal district Parachinar when it came under Taliban control. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.