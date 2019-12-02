Auckland secondary schools unable to accept all preference applicants

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn has asked that Catholic secondary schools in his diocese unable to accept all preference applicants have an enrolment policy or scheme that places very high priority on such applicants having certificates for Catholic Baptism, First Eucharist and Confirmation.

Bishop Dunn sent a letter dated September 20 with this request to Auckland diocese parish priests, secondary school chaplains, principals, boards of trustees and secondary school proprietors.

