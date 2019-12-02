New Zealand bishops hopeful of Suzanne Aubert cause

New Zealand bishops have expressed satisfaction after a discussion with Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, on the cause of Venerable Suzanne Aubert.

New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference secretary Bishop Stephen Lowe of Hamilton described the meeting as "positive." Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn, Wellington Cardinal John Dew, Christchurch Bishop Paul Martin SM and Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley were present at the meeting.

