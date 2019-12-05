Pope Francis gets a new popemobile

Marking the opening of the new legal year in October, the Vatican’s diplomatic representative in Ireland, Archbishop Jude Okolo, reminded legal practitioners that justice “rests on respect for human rights, assuring that people’s natural and objective rights are not trampled upon”. Indeed. The institution Archbishop Okolo represents displays a breathtaking disrespect for human rights, trampling Read more
A phenomenon is impacting churches. Maybe your church is an anomaly. But most churches—regardless of size and denominational affiliation—are experiencing a decrease in attendance frequency. Attendance frequency measures how often a person comes to church. For example, an "active" member was once considered someone who came twice, or even three times a week. Today an
Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles did not just bemoan the fact many young people are leaving the Catholic Church. He told the US Bishops church leaders need to make it a priority to bring them back. The bishop, chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, who is known for his
The Chinese Communist Party has affirmed its determination to control religion by issuing new translations and interpretations of "classic" religious works. The aim is to provide a state-ordained basis for spiritual life. The move signals a profound shift in the Communist Party's approach to religion, where it is moving from political management to uncompromising constraint.