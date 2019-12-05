Pope Francis gets a new popemobile

Groupe Renault gifted Pope Francis a Dacia Duster 4×4 “modified specifically for the mobility needs of the Sovereign Pontiff,” to use as a popemobile.

The adapted version has five seats and a “particularly comfortable” rear bench, a large sunroof, roof-mounted grab handles and a removable glass superstructure.

The popemobile suspension has been lowered by 30mm to allow for easier access. Read more

