Priest falls out of church tower

The first Sunday of Advent did not go as merrily and peacefully for the people of Magyarbánhegyes as one would have wanted.

The residents of the village lit their first candles for Father Ákos F., who lost his life on Friday when he fell out of the 25-metre-high tower of the church.

The bell was rung each hour on Sunday in his honour.

Father Ákos was fixing the tower’s clock when the old wooden board gave out under him and he fell, according to sources. Locals rushed to his aid immediately but could not save his life. Continue reading

