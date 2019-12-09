Nativity: With tea-towels on their heads children become shepherds

The 5pm Mass on Christmas Eve is the big one for the Holy Name community.

Several hundred people will gather in the North Dunedin Catholic church for the festive, family-friendly service.

The highlight, as it is each year, will be the narrated nativity play presented by 20 or more of the parish children.

Preschoolers to pubescent teens, dressed in makeshift robes, with tea-towels tied to their heads, will be transformed into the shepherds, angels and Wise Men of the Christmas story. Read more

