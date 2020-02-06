  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Te Kupenga

Thursday, February 6th, 2020

Te Kupenga means “the net” or “the fishing net” and recalls the Gospel image of Jesus fishing for people. Bishop Dunn says the name resonates strongly with Pope Francis’ call to the Church to revive its missionary spirit and purpose – to put out into the deep and cast the net wide.

