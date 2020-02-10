Basilica closed after wind damaged dome

One of Invercargill’s oldest churches will remain closed for at least another week after high winds damaged its dome.

Invercargill South.

Pastoral Area parish priest Fr Pat McGettigan said gale-force wind of 150kmh damaged the dome of St Mary’s Basilica.

"Fortunately, nobody has been hurt because it probably happened in the middle of the night.'

