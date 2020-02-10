  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Church backed programme celebrates new drivers

Monday, February 10th, 2020

More than 100 people from Auckland’s Pacific community have achieved their goal of gaining a driver’s licence – free of charge.

Their success came through a new programme supported by government agencies and business leaders in the city.

Pacific community churches helped to identify people who needed to learn how to drive, and those who were driving without a licence.

A ceremony marking the group's graduation was held in Mangere last.

