Interfaith Council starting courses on language and diversity

Monday, February 10th, 2020

Waikato based community organisation Earth Diverse and Waikato Interfaith Council are starting language and diversity classes in the city from the second week of February.

The schedule of Term 1 of the classes was announced earlier in January that offers several regional, and national language classes along with sessions on different world religions and their contribution towards the diversity people live in. Read more

