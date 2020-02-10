Pope Francis met woman who grabbed him New Year’s Eve

Pope Francis in January met and shook hands with the woman at whom he lost his patience after being grabbed in St. Peter’s Square Dec. 31.

After his general audience Jan. 8, Pope Francis spoke briefly with the woman. In photos the two can be seen smiling at each other as they shake hands. A priest standing near the woman appears to be acting as interpreter.

The two met during what is called the “baciamano,” a time reserved for certain pilgrims to greet the pope following an audience.

Francis had apologized during his Angelus address Jan. 1 for having lost his patience with the woman the night before. Read more

