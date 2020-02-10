Tim Tebow and the Vatican join forces to give disabled an epic prom night

Perhaps the last thing one would expect booming from the speakers of a Vatican-sponsored event is “Scream & Shout” by Will.i.am and Britney Spears.

But the Catholic Church teamed up with sports celebrity Tim Tebow on Tuesday night (Feb. 4) and set formalities aside to give people with special needs a night to remember.

“I don’t think God gives us strength so we can lift things; I think he gives us strength so we can lift other people,” said Tebow, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pound former NFL quarterback, in an interview with Religion News Service.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to lift other people and share the love of Jesus with them.”

The sixth installment of the event, called Night to Shine, took place for the first time in the Eternal City with the patronage of the Pontifical Academy for Life, a Vatican think tank aimed at promoting discussion and research on questions surrounding human life. Read more

