Police escort young man dressed like Jesus out of Mass

Monday, February 24th, 2020

After talking to the young man Gina Christian says: “I could only marvel at how closely the young man resembled popular depictions of Jesus. The long curls and beard; the large, expressive eyes; the earnest demeanour — all swirled into a nagging possibility at that late hour in the chapel: ‘Lord, is it really You?'”  Read more

