Students can opt out of singing national anthem for ‘cultural or religious reasons’

A school principal who asked parents if their kids didn’t want to sing the national anthem for “cultural or religious reasons” says none have asked to have their kids opted out.

Carlton Primary in Whanganui sent a text to parents this week asking if they could get in touch “if you do not want your child to sing the national anthem at assembly due to cultural or religious reason”, NZME reports.

“I was standing looking out at the assembly, the mass of children standing there, and realising when you looked along the lines of children – jeez, there’s quite a lot of kids not singing,” principal Gaye O’Connor told NZME. read more

