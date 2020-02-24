St Peter’s College lends helping hand in Gore

St Peter’s College in Gore has lent a hand in the Southland clean-up effort.

When Dairy News visited, Darren Jack, deputy principal of Gore’s co-ed Catholic secondary school, St Peter’s College, was mucking in with a vanload of about a dozen of his students, clearing debris from fences on a dairy farm bordering the Mataura River a few kilometres south of Gore.

Jack says it's important for the school "to put into action what you what you say you're all about, which is community and compassion and caring."

