Sisters reluctantly lock the doors after second theft

The doors of the chapel at the Carmelite Monastery in Auckland have been locked after the second theft of statues in just four months.

On Friday a man entered the monastery and stole two small statues from the shop area – one a porcelain statue of Mary, and another of St Michael the Archangel.

He returned later that evening, breaking into the chapel and ended up stealing Lenten giving envelopes.

Sister Johanna Keil-Penn said they were “quite fearful” about the second theft.

“I never thought I would have to go through this again.”

“This time is much scarier though as they broke in twice, whereas the first time they entered while we were open.”

A person who knew the man has since returned the statues.

But for their own safety and to prevent yet another theft, the sisters are now locking the chapel door during the day with someone standing guard.

Sister Johanna said it was something they resisted doing after last year’s theft, preferring to keep it open so people could use it.

“We just have to be practical and for our own welfare, which is most important.”

“The last thing we want is for a statue to be stolen again, we don’t want to take that risk.”

“If anyone’s genuinely wanting to pray, we open the door for them so they understand too, which is good.”

Police confirmed they’re investigating the theft and told 1 NEWS they’re “following lines of inquiry”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock says she’s not aware of any similar crimes at other churches in the area recently.

