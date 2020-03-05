Putin proposes enshrining heterosexual marriage in Constitution

Enshrining faith in God and heterosexual marriage in the Russian constitution has been proposed by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Another constitutional change he proposes was that the constitution’s amendments should also stipulate that marriage is a union of a man and woman.

The State Duma, Russia’s lower parliamentary house, approved the constitutional reform bill’s first reading in January.

Ahead of a second and key reading set for next week, Putin submitted 24 pages of amendments.

“The president’s amendments are the result of his dialogue with representatives of all factions (and) civil society,” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. said.

Putin’s amendments are in line with a speech he made on same-sex marriage a fortnight ago.

At that time he said Russia would not legalise the practice while he is in power.

“As far as ‘parent number 1’ and ‘parent number 2’ goes, I’ve already spoken publicly about this and I’ll repeat it again: As long as I’m president this will not happen. There will be dad and mum,” Putin said.

Other proposed amendments Putin proposes include a reference to the “historical truth” amendment.

That amendment would emphasise the Soviet Union’s role in World War II, during which some 27 million Soviets lost their lives fighting Nazi Germany.

Another amendment would forbid turning over any Russian territory, which could strengthen Russia’s claims to Crimea, a Ukrainian region it annexed in 2014, and to the Kuril Islands, an archipelago it administers.

Some of the islands also claimed by Japan.

