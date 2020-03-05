Bishops issue gender identity guidelines

Minnesota’s Catholic bishops have published guidelines regarding gender identity for Catholic schools.

The guidelines stress the schools’ Catholic mission and the Church’s doctrinal teaching on sexuality and identity.

“The Catholic school is committed to providing a safe environment that allows students to flourish academically, physically, and spiritually.”

“Catholic schools are obliged to provide an education and resources consistent with Catholic teaching,” the guidelines say.

A summary of the guidelines’ key points are:

the term “sexual identity” is used in a way that is synonymous with “biological sex”

Catholic school students will be referred to by names and pronouns that reflect their sexual identity

students will be allowed to use only facilities (eg toilets) and participate in single-sex sports and activities that align with their sexual identity, rather than their chosen gender identity.

The document references Genesis, the Catechism and Pope Francis, saying God created each person “in His own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he” and that “God uses the body to reveal to each person his or her sexual identity as male or female.”

“A person’s embrace of his or her God-given sexual identity is an essential part of living a fulfilled relationship with God, with oneself, and with each other.”

“The physical, moral, and spiritual differences between men and women are equal and complementary. The flourishing of family life and society depend in part on how this complementarity and equality are lived out,” it adds.

The guidelines say schools must communicate their policies regarding sexual identity “to each student in a way that is respectful of and consistent with each student’s God-given sexual identity and biological sex.”

The guidelines are similar to the pastoral recommendations made last month by Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Illinois.

He noted “the presentation of this truth must be made with love,” while the diocese must also communicate clear policies that reflect the faith of the Catholic Church.

So far the US Bishops’ Conference has not issued any specific guidelines, although a number of dioceses have produced their own ones.

Source

News category: World.