  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Viral TikTok video shows teen girls celebrating, laughing during an abortion

Thursday, March 5th, 2020

A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media shows two teen girls entering a Planned Parenthood, one of which appears celebratory as she is about to undergo an abortion.

The video features a girl named Ashley that shows her stomach while the videographer holds Ashley’s positive pregnancy test. The video is titled “Abortion time! Take 2,” which implies this is her second abortion. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,