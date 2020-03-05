Vatican rejects nun’s second appeal against dismissal

The Vatican has for a second time rejected the appeal of a nun who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation on “disciplinary grounds” in Kerala.

Sister Lucy Kalappura has maintained that the disciplinary action against her was initiated only because she participated in a protest against rape-accused catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is facing rape charges.

Sister Kalappura was expelled in August 2019 from the Kerala-based congregation on “failing to give a satisfactory explanation for her lifestyle in violation of FCC laws” – which involved participating in protest against Bishop Mulakkal without permission, buying and driving a car, owning a driving license, publishing a book and earning remuneration. Read more

