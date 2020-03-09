  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Irish man bitten by snake for the first time In history

Monday, March 9th, 2020

A 22-year-old man became the first person in recorded Irish history to sustain a snake bite, roughly 1,600 years after St. Patrick is said to have banished all serpents from that nation.

Catholic tradition has it that St. Patrick drove them all off a cliff in the 5th century. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,