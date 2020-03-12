  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Appointment of new bishop for Palmerston North could take some time

Thursday, March 12th, 2020

A new bishop is yet to be appointed for the Palmerston North Diocese. It could take some time.

Cardinal John Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, is still the apostolic administrator of Palmerston North pending the appointment of a new bishop by Pope Francis. Read more

