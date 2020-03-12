NZ Church app for Google prayers

The New Zealand National Centre for Religious Studies (NCRS), Wednesday, announced the launch of a prayer app, NZpray2day.

NZpray2day is available for Android devices.

NCRS Director, Colin MacLeod, says NZpray2day is designed to support young and old in Catholic schools and parishes to enter simply into the richness of the ancient Christian cycle of seasons, saints and readings.

“It’s not an exhaustive source of all information in these areas,” MacLeod says.

“Rather, it takes ‘snapshots’ and encourages people to seek a moment to reflect, pray and respond.”

“It also brings in pieces of history to link this liturgical journey with aspects of the story of New Zealand and the wider world.”

“We hope it will be an inviting and useful tool for individual, class and staff prayer in schools, and for whānau and parishioners throughout Aotearoa and abroad.”

MacLeod says the project has been a major labour of love and “was deceptively complicated to create.”

He says NZpray2day could be available on Apple’s iOS platform by mid-year.

“Our simple hope is that NZpray2day helps people become more easily aware of the gentle cycle of days and months which link us to creation, the life of Jesus and the shared journey of the Church.

“It is a journey we walk together.”

