Dublin cancels St. Patrick’s parade after advice from health officials

Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Authorities had initially insisted that the festivities — which mark St. Patrick bringing Christianity to Ireland in 432 — would go ahead, but bowed to pressure from doctors March 9 and announced the cancellation. Read more

