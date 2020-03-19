  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Sister Catherine Hannan RIP

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

Sister Catherine Hannan, a well-known Sister of Compassion, passed away last Friday after a short illness.

Her funeral took place at the Sisters’ motherhouse in Island Bay on Monday.

In the New Year Honours List, she had been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community.

Read more in NZ Catholic

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,