French bishop returns from Papal visit with COVID-19

French bishop Emmanuel Delmas of Angers, who has the COVID-19 virus, says his symptoms first appeared while he was in Rome earlier this month.

Delmas was among 31 French bishops who met with Pope Francis during their ad limina visit on 9 March.

The delegation included bishops from Bordeaux, Tours, Rouen, and other parts of Western France.

Vatican media photos of meeting show them sitting a meter apart from each other and nowhere near the pope, during their two and a half hour audience with him.

The Holy See Press Office has not commented on whether the French bishops greeted the pope with a handshake after the meeting, as is customary during ad limina visits.

Others the French bishops visited included curial officials at various Vatican dicasteries, although their visit was cut short by the worsening situation in Italy and France.

The day after the bishops visited Francis, the Vatican implemented precautionary measures in coordination with Italian authorities.

The Angers diocese says their afflicted bishop’s symptoms are mild, and “his condition is currently not of concern”.

After learning of his diagnosis, the 65-year old Delmas asked for “all of the faithful to persevere in prayer”.

“May this time of trial be an opportunity to pray, especially for the sick, frail, and for health personnel”.

Since returning from Italy, the French bishops are limiting contact with others, the French bishops’ conference says.

Coronavirus cases in Italy have grown quickly in recent weeks, surpassing 24,700 documented cases.

A nationwide quarantine has been declared in Italy until 3 April in an attempt to slow the pandemic’s spread.

The quarantine restricts movement within Italy. People have to stay in their homes except for cases of necessity, which may include going to work, to the pharmacy or hospital, or to the supermarket.

France’s national restrictions include closing all cafes, restaurants and most businesses throughout the country. Over 125 people in France have died after contracting COVID-19.

