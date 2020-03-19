  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Shaping the Mission conference postponed because of Covid-19

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

The Takirua 2020: Shaping the Mission conference planned for Wellington from 24 to 26 April has been postponed till later this year because of uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to postpone has been made before setting a new date, to provide clarity and certainty for people around the April dates in the face of the rapidly changing pandemic issue Read more 

