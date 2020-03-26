95-year-old grandmother becomes oldest person in Italy to recover from the coronavirus

A 95-year-old grandmother has become the oldest person in Italy to recover from the coronavirus.

Alma Clara Corsini has been able to return home after beating the potentially fatal virus, which has so far claimed 5,500 lives and infected nearly 60,000 people in Italy.

She was admitted to a hospital near Modena in the north of Italy on March 5 and despite her advanced age managed to fight off the Covid-19 virus without the help of antiviral medication. Read more

