Catholic priest arrested in Kerala for conducting Holy Mass despite Covid19 advisory

A Catholic priest in Kerala has been arrested for violating the Covid-19 advisory against conducting Holy Mass in which more than 100 people attended.

Fr. Pauly Padayatti, vicar of Nithya Sahaya Matha (Mother of Perpetual Help) church at Koodapuzha near Chalakudy in Thrissur district has been arrested by the police.

Despite the strict restrictions of the health department and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) to temporarily suspend church services involving laity in churches, the vicar conducted the Holy Mass on Monday. Read more

