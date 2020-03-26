  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Coronavirus: City slickers raid supermarkets, dairies, in small towns

Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Desperate shoppers have been raiding supermarkets in nearby small towns, leaving locals without the bare necessities.

Chaos has ensued at supermarkets across the country, with scenes of panicked shoppers hoarding trolleys of toilet paper commonplace in every major city. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.