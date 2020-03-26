Dynamic graph shows why “should” had to become “must”

“Anybody who is not an essential worker but tries to go to work during the alert level four lockdown, is “literally putting people at risk”, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Toby Morris’ dynamic graphic, posted on Spinoff demonstrates how one person’s action can have an outsized impact.

On Twitter, Toby Manhire says the dynamic graph is: “A simple expression of why physical distancing is crucial & urgent & will help you & your loved ones & the loved ones of your loved ones, etc – AND lift the load on our medical pros.”

He encouraged people to share the dynamic graph:

“Share, repost, republish; it’s creative commons.”

The prime minister has reiterated many times that people could go outside for exercise, but those people must remain two metres away from anyone they were not in isolation with.

She said while people can drive locally to places like the supermarket to get groceries, she encouraged people to stay inside as much as possible.

Ardern said people needed to establish what their “bubble” was for the self-isolation period and they must stick to only interacting with each other.

She said this must be a very small group and everyone must remain “faithful” to only having contact with each other.

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report on Wednesday, Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said the important thing now was for everybody to get the message about how important the lockdown was.

Wiles said it was essential that people understand the need to avoid contact with anyone outside their own household.

“If they don’t get that message our lockdown is gonna be longer than four weeks, because every person that breaks a bubble means that we’re gonna need to do this for longer.”

Wiles is a British microbiologist and science communicator based in New Zealand.

Her specialist areas are infectious diseases and bioluminescence.

Source

News category: New Zealand.